DA Davidson Increases Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $32.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 205.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.
Beauty Health Stock Performance
SKIN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,617. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 11.68. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56.
About Beauty Health
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
