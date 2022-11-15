DA Davidson Increases Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $32.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 205.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

SKIN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,617. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 11.68. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,369,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,605,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 47,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

