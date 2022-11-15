DA Davidson Lowers Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $20.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.
Vivid Seats Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SEAT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 258,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
