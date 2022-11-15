Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

DSNKY traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $33.38.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

