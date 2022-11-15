Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,613.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of DSKIF stock remained flat at $29.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

