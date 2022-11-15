Daiwa Capital Markets Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.
LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,200,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $52.69.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
