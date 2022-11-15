Daiwa Capital Markets Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,200,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lyft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

