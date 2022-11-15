DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,204,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 469,863 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream comprises approximately 3.8% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DCP Midstream worth $390,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after buying an additional 337,227 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

