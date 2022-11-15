DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0461 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $327.80 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,751,849 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

