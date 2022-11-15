DeFiChain Market Cap Reaches $251.50 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002929 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $251.50 million and $2.88 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00590093 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.07 or 0.30736995 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

