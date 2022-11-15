DEI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,210.28 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, DEI has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $22,210.28 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00347149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022576 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

