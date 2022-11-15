Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Delek US has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delek US to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of DK opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Delek US has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

