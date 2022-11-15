Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.
Delek US Trading Up 2.4 %
Delek US stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
