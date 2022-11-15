Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $77,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,930,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,405 shares of company stock worth $1,830,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

