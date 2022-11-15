DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 135.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

