DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XRAY. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
