DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XRAY. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.