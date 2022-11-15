Dero (DERO) Trading Down 14% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $53.33 million and approximately $386,840.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00024400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,775.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00345587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00121561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.86 or 0.00774104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.00620607 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00237228 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,029,013 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

