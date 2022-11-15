Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Up 49.6% in October

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the October 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 248.3 days.

Deterra Royalties Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Deterra Royalties stock traded up 0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching 3.00. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198. Deterra Royalties has a 1-year low of 2.50 and a 1-year high of 3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deterra Royalties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

About Deterra Royalties

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

