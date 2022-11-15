Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $240.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.30.

MarketAxess Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $266.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.54 and a 200-day moving average of $257.69. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

