Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.22) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €7.57 ($7.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.92. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($10.68) and a one year high of €15.46 ($15.94).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

