Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.22) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €7.57 ($7.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.92. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($10.68) and a one year high of €15.46 ($15.94).
