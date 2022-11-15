dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $203.42 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00037688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00347149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018675 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000331 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

