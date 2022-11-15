dForce USD (USX) One Day Volume Hits $81.39

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $201.58 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00343751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9910808 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

