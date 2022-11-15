DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.15

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 138048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DHT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DHT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.