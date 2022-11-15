DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.61% from the company’s previous close.

DICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $59,860,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,848,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 62,904 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.