Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Trading Down 7.8%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.84. 813,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 300,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIV shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.15 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The company has a market cap of C$349.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.79.

Diversified Royalty ( TSE:DIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0196 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 103.56%.

In other Diversified Royalty news, Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

