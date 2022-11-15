dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Down 27.0% in October

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DMYS opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

