Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $697.57 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion and approximately $697.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00347266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

