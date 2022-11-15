Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 397,471 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

