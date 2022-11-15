Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

