Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.58% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.75 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.