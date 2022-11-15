Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $227.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

