Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,603,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.