Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.73% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

CATH opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

