Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 108.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

