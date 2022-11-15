Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 261,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

