Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

