Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 450 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE YUM opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.08.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

