Doyle Wealth Management Has $538,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 350,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.