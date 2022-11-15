Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $291.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.69.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.