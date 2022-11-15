Doyle Wealth Management Invests $335,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 607,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

