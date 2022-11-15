Doyle Wealth Management Sells 3,367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.