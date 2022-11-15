Doyle Wealth Management Sells 3,583 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

