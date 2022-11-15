Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Lowered to GBX 950

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,170 ($13.75) to GBX 820 ($9.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.24) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 740.17 ($8.70).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRX traded up GBX 18.42 ($0.22) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 565.92 ($6.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,382,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,093. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($9.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 588.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 671.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.65.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.