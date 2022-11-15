Duke Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.005 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Duke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 70.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.
Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of DUK opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,403,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
