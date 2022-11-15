Duke Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.005 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 70.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,403,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

