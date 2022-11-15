DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez Sells 10,000 Shares

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DXC Technology Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:DXC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. 1,972,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
