Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,834 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Qualtrics International worth $26,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ XM opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

