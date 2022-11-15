Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 49,578 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TaskUs by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in TaskUs by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $66.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

