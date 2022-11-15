Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,141 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

About Mirati Therapeutics

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.