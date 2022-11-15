Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Rapid7 worth $24,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $134.74. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

