Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51,061 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of STAAR Surgical worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.4 %

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.