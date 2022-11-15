Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $16.90 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.