Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,321 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:O opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

